Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz said he has noticed that when Shaheen Shah Afridi “bowls wrist [deliveries], his action becomes doubtful”.
Afridi, who is capable of bowling 150 kph, has developed a reputation as one of the top wicket-takers in the world.
In Pakistan’s home series against Australia, he claimed nine wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 36.44.
He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before recording figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.
“I have noticed it a lot of times, when Afridi bowls wrist [deliveries], his action becomes doubtful,” Sarfraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi is currently representing Middlesex in the County Championship and claimed four wickets in his first game against Glamorgan, which included dismissing Australia star Marnus Labuschagne twice.
