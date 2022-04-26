Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Aaqib Javed said it is immature for people to question Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling action.
Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has become their go-to bowler when the team is in need of wickets.
In the recent series against Australia, he picked up nine wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 36.44.
As for the three-match ODI series, he only featured in two games but took six wickets at an average of 17.16.
He then finished with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.
Given how far the 22-year-old has come since making his international debut, Aaqib feels it is disrespectful for people to have doubts about his bowling action.
“Such an immature statement about his bowling action,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi is currently representing Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up four wickets in the team’s win over Glamorgan, during which he dismissed Australia superstar Marnus Labuschagne twice.
