Ex-Pakistan quick Sarfraz Nawaz is concerned that Shaheen Shah Afridi will be reported for a suspect bowling action in the future.

He noted that the 22-year-old needs to work on his action with the coaching staff before it is too late.

Afridi has become Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all formats and is always a wicket-taking threat.

In the recent series against Australia, he picked up nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then took six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before finishing off with figures of 2-21 in the one-off T20 International.

“His coaches must notice this by watching his bowling clips. It is the right time to work on his action, otherwise, I fear someday maybe his action gets reported,” Sarfraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and snapped up four wickets in his first match against Glamorgan, during which he removed Australis superstar Marnus Labuschagne in both innings.

