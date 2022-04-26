Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed said it is useless to have doubts about left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling action.

Afridi has established himself as one of the elite fast bowlers in the game across all three formats and is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

In the recent series against Australia, he further cemented his status as one of the best as he took nine wickets in the Test series at an average of 36.44.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before registering figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“It is useless to doubt his action,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is now playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and took four wickets in the win over Glamorgan. During the match, which Middlesex won by an innings and 82 runs, he got Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne out in both innings.

