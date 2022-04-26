Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan veteran Azhar Ali said Australia seamers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are top-quality bowlers who “always trouble the new incoming batsman”.

Since they can both swing the ball, it can be tough for new batsmen to get settled at the crease.

In the recent three-Test series, Cummins was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 22.50.

Starc, meanwhile, took eight wickets at an average of 34.12.

As for Azhar, he made 300 runs, which included a top score of 185, at an average of 60.

“I think the quality bowling that Australia has with Cummins and Starc in their ranks, they always trouble the new incoming batsman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azhar is now representing Worcestershire in the County Championship and has amassed 23 runs in two matches at an average of 7.66.

As for Cummins, he has picked up four wickets in four matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at an average of 47.50.

