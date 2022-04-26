Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said Australia captain Pat Cummins is the “top bowler in the world right now”.
Having faced Cummins in the recent Test series, he acknowledged how good the 28-year-old is.
In the series, Cummins was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 22.50.
Azhar, meanwhile, did well with the bat as he accumulated 300 runs, which included a top score of 185, at an average of 60.
“Cummins, he is the top bowler in the world right now,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The 37-year-old is now playing for Worcestershire in the County Championship and has scored 23 runs in two matches at an average of 7.66.
As for Cummins, he is representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and claimed four wickets in four games at an average of 47.50.
