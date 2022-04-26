Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Senior Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali applauded Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins for the way he exploited the conditions and used it to his advantage in the recent three-Test series.
Cummins, who captains Australia in the longest format, was right at the top of the wicket-takers list in that Test series with Nathan Lyon as he picked up 12 wickets at an average of 22.50.
Azhar made his presence felt with the bat during the series as he scored 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.
“He exploited the conditions really well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Currently, Azhar is playing for Worcestershire in the County Championship in England, where he has amassed 23 runs in two matches at an average of 7.66.
Cummins, meanwhile, is representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and taken four wickets in four games at an average of 47.50.
