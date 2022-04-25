Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said the emergence of opening batsman Abdullah Shafique was the only gain the national team made in the recent series against Australia.
Shafique made his Test debut during the three-Test series and wowed everyone with his fantastic batting skills.
The 22-year-old talent amassed 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.
Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 and Shafique didn’t feature in the limited overs series that followed, where the men in green won the ODIs 2-1 but were defeated by three wickets in the one-off T20 International.
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 23, 2022
“Only gain in this historic series so far is Abdullah Shafique, rest is history of draw games,” Hafeez said on Twitter.
