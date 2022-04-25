Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait believes fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is “very mature and skillful for his age”.

The 22-year-old is among the best seamers in the world right now and is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

He put his skills on display for everyone to see in the recent series against Australia.

In the three Tests, he picked up nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

As for the ODIs, he snapped up six wickets in two matches at an average of 17.16.

He then finished off with figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“He is very mature and skillful for his age,” Tait was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently playing for Middlesex in the County Championship and took four wickets in the match against Glamorgan at an average of 17.25. During the game, which Middlesex won by an innings and 82 runs, he got the wicket of Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne twice.

