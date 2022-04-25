Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “great bowler” and “asks a lot of questions”.

He noted that he has enjoyed working with the 22-year-old and admitted that he has even “learned a lot from him”.

In the recent Test series against Australia, Afridi took nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

He then claimed six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before concluding his campaign with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“Shaheen is a great bowler and asks a lot of questions. so far, I have enjoyed my time with him, and I actually learned a lot from him,” Tait was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is representing Middlesex in the County Championship and picked up four wickets in the match against Glamorgan, which included dismissing Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne twice, at an average of 17.25.

