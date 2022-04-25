Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait acknowledged that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a major threat with the ball as he has the ability to get “conventional and reverse swing”.

Afridi has used the art of swing to get plenty of wickets since making his international debut in 2018.

In the recently concluded series against Australia, he took nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before registering figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“Getting both conventional and reverse swing,” Tait was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is representing Middlesex in the County Championship and kicked off his campaign with four wickets in the win over Glamorgan. During the match, which Middlesex won by an innings and 82 runs, he dismissed Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne in both innings.

