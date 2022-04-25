Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for putting up “immense performances” over the last couple of years.
Rizwan has become a regular face in all three formats and has become an incredibly valuable asset to the Pakistan team.
In the Test series against Australia, the 29-year-old scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.
He then went on to score 33 runs in the ODI series at an average of 16.50 before making 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.
“He has registered immense performances,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan is now playing for Sussex in the County Championship and has scored 26 runs in two matches at an average of 8.66.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Performing in every format, Saeed Ajmal on Pakistan player in no danger of losing his spot