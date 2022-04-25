Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for putting up “immense performances” over the last couple of years.

Rizwan has become a regular face in all three formats and has become an incredibly valuable asset to the Pakistan team.

In the Test series against Australia, the 29-year-old scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He then went on to score 33 runs in the ODI series at an average of 16.50 before making 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.

“He has registered immense performances,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now playing for Sussex in the County Championship and has scored 26 runs in two matches at an average of 8.66.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Performing in every format, Saeed Ajmal on Pakistan player in no danger of losing his spot

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39966 ( 12.5 % ) Babar Azam 243587 ( 76.16 % ) Steve Smith 6176 ( 1.93 % ) Ben Stokes 7632 ( 2.39 % ) Kane Williamson 13139 ( 4.11 % ) Joe Root 1127 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2100 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 802 ( 0.25 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 595 ( 0.19 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1070 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1035 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 662 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1927 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...