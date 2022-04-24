Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Saeed Ajmal has been highly impressed with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as he has performed well in all three formats.

Rizwan has cemented his spot in all three teams and is miles ahead of his rivals as he continues to put up a string of strong performances.

In the Test series against Australia, he accumulated 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He followed that up with 33 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 16.50 before ending his campaign with 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.

“He has played and performed in every format in which he has played,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now representing Sussex in the County Championship and has scored 26 runs in two matches at an average of 8.66.

