Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said those who complain about flat pitches should quit cricket.
This comes after many people voiced their displeasure towards the dead wickets used during the recent three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia.
Ajmal noted that even when the wicket isn’t offering much assistance to bowlers, they have to continuously bowl good overs and play mind games with the batsmen in order to get the breakthrough they want.
“To take wickets, you need temperament. You need to bowl a good 8-10 overs to play mind games with the batsmen and then you will be able to execute your plan. If you want to complain about flat pitches then you should quit cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but bounced back to win the ODI series 2-1. However, they ended the series on a low as Australia won the one-off T20 International by three wickets.
