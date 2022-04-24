Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Saeed Ajmal has praised fellow Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali, saying he has been bowling relatively well as of late.

He added that Nauman also showed that he is capable of “creating opportunities when the track is not supporting you”.

In the three-Test series against Australia, Nauman took nine wickets at an average of 42.22.

Overall, the 35-year-old has claimed 28 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 32.46.

“Nauman Ali bowled relatively well and the wicket of Cameron Green is a perfect example; the ball pitched on the leg side and spun to clip the middle and off-stump,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

“Although there weren’t many deliveries like that but that is an example of how bowlers creating opportunities when the track is not supporting you.”

