Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned spinner Saeed Ajmal said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a once in a generation player that won’t be found all the time.

Azam has established himself as one of the elite batsmen in the world, while some even believe he sits above everyone else at the moment.

The recent series against Australia further cemented his status as one of the best in the sport as he scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He continued to shine in the ODI series as he amassed 276 runs in three games, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“Previously, it was Virat Kohli and now it is Babar Azam. These are generational players and you will not come across them all the time,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

