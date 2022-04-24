Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is the “most improved cricketer in the world”.

Rizwan came into the squad after Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as captain and since then, he has not looked back as he has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom.

The 29-year-old has become known for his consistent performances across all three formats and he was even named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

In Pakistan’s recent home series against Australia, he made 140 runs in the three Tests, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He then mustered 33 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 16.50 before finishing off by scoring 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.

“Mohammad Rizwan is the most improved cricketer in the world,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently playing for Sussex in the County Championship and has scored 26 runs in two matches at an average of 8.66.

