Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “one of the most dangerous bowlers when he is fit and in action with all his skills”.

Afridi is coming off a strong campaign against Australia, where he took nine wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 36.44.

He then featured in two ODIs and claimed six wickets at an average of 17.16.

As for the one-off T20 International, he finished with figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

Tait admitted that he is excited to work with the 22-year-old and is determined to ensure Afridi is prepared “physically and mentally for future challenges”.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is one the most dangerous bowlers when he is fit and in action with all his skills. I will try to prepare him physically and mentally for future challenges,” the former Australia fast bowler was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has taken four wickets in the ongoing match against Gloucestershire, which included dismissing Australia superstar Marnus Labuschagne twice.

