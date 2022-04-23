Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that his batting improved tremendously when the late Bob Woolmer was the national team’s head coach.

In addition to helping him, Yousuf noted that Woolmer, in general, was a “great guy, a great coach and a great motivator”.

Woolmer was found dead following the Pakistan’s loss to Ireland in the 2007 World Cup.

That loss saw the men in green get eliminated from the World Cup and the day after, news of Woolmer’s death surfaced.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the cause of Woolmer’s death, with some believing he was murdered while others attributed it to natural causes.

“Bob Woolmer will remain the No. 1 coach in the world…He was great guy, a great coach and a great motivator and I think, he was great for me as well,” Yousuf said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “My balance and my batting improved considerably under him.

“As a coach and mentor, Bob Woolmer had everything. He was a top motivator and would always back his players, motivate them and would say things in such a manner that it never looked like someone had any kind of fault in their game.”

