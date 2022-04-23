Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace demon Shoaib Akhtar has called for better pitches to be prepared, whereby they provide more support to fast bowlers.

His comments come after the pitches used during the three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia were flat and didn’t offer much assistance to the bowlers.

The Rawalpindi Express said the wickets need to have more life in them so that youngsters will be encouraged to become fast bowlers.

He noted that fast pitches need to be created, where batters will have “blood running from the nose” if they get hit.

“If you make fast pitches where batters will get a blow, blood running from the nose, youngsters will look to become a pacer. No one will follow a pacer after watching [them] bowling in these dead pitches,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very sad he couldn’t score 200, Shoaib Akhtar wanted deserving Pakistan player to achieve special milestone

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39870 ( 12.52 % ) Babar Azam 242516 ( 76.14 % ) Steve Smith 6172 ( 1.94 % ) Ben Stokes 7621 ( 2.39 % ) Kane Williamson 13119 ( 4.12 % ) Joe Root 1119 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2093 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 789 ( 0.25 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 569 ( 0.18 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1066 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1001 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 662 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1925 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...