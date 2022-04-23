Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace demon Shoaib Akhtar has called for better pitches to be prepared, whereby they provide more support to fast bowlers.
His comments come after the pitches used during the three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia were flat and didn’t offer much assistance to the bowlers.
The Rawalpindi Express said the wickets need to have more life in them so that youngsters will be encouraged to become fast bowlers.
He noted that fast pitches need to be created, where batters will have “blood running from the nose” if they get hit.
“If you make fast pitches where batters will get a blow, blood running from the nose, youngsters will look to become a pacer. No one will follow a pacer after watching [them] bowling in these dead pitches,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
