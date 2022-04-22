Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards said “world cricket is blessed to witness” the brilliance of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

The pair have been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers in all formats and have established themselves as two of the most elite cricketers right now.

In the recent series against Australia, Azam scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

Rizwan, meanwhile, amassed 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

In the three-match ODI series, Azam continued to shine as he accumulated 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

Rizwan mustered 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

As for the one-off T20 International, Azam struck 66, while Rizwan scored 23 runs.

Richards has been thoroughly impressed with the Pakistan duo, saying they have exhibited an “exceptional display of talent”.

What an exceptional display of talent by these two. World cricket is blessed to witness such players in the middle. Well done @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak 🙌 https://t.co/mQKUoPq3AG — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 16, 2022

“What an exceptional display of talent by these two. World cricket is blessed to witness such players in the middle. Well done Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan,” he said on Twitter.

