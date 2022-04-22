Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is playing like there is no pressure on him.
Rizwan has developed into one of Pakistan’s most reliable batsmen in all three formats due to his consistency when it comes to scoring runs.
He scored 140 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.
In the three-match ODI series that followed, he made 33 runs at an average of 16.50.
As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 23 runs.
“Rizwan plays like there is no pressure on him,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: World cricket is blessed to witness such players, Viv Richards on exceptional display of talent by Pakistan duo