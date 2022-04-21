Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said Pakistan captain Babar Azam needed to step up in Test cricket, and he did exactly that in the recent series against Australia.

Azam has previously been criticised for his record in the longest format, but he has started to silence his critics with a number of strong performances.

In the three-Test series against Australia, he amassed 390 runs, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

His red-hot form didn’t stop there as he made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

Test cricket was where Babar Azam needed to take a step up and here it is. 480 to get and 170 overs to bat when he walked in. Hope of a miraculous win might have flickered but even a draw is a great result. What a player. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2022

“Test cricket was where Babar Azam needed to take a step up and here it is. 480 to get and 170 overs to bat when he walked in. Hope of a miraculous win might have flickered but even a draw is a great result. What a player,” Bhogle said on Twitter.

