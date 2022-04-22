Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been “doing wonders for the last few years” and has thus become a “core member of the side”.

Rizwan is the reigning ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and his consistent batting has put him among the best of the best right now.

In the recent series against Australia, he amassed 140 runs in the Test series, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He followed that up with 33 runs at an average of 16.50 in the three-match ODI series.

The 29-year-old then made 23 runs in the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

“He has been doing wonders for the last few years and he has emerged as a core member of the side,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

