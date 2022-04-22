Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said people will remember wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for years to come.

Speaking about how well Rizwan has been the doing, the Rawalpindi Express recalled what legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne said.

“Late Shane Warne used to say to me, it is not about how many wickets you have taken, it is the way you played the game, people will remember you for how you played the game. The way Rizwan is playing, people will remember for years to come, he is very limited but it is all about intention,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the Test series against Australia, he scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He then scored 33 runs at an average of 16.50 in the three-match ODI series before finishing off by making 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.

