Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar believes that Allah is bestowing Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan with the respect he fully deserves.

Many of the Pakistan players have spoken about Rizwan’s incredible work ethic and commitment to constantly becoming better.

Due to this, he has established himself as one of the elite batsmen in the world right now.

He had a solid campaign in the recent series against Australia as he scored 140 runs in the three-Test series, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He then amassed 33 runs at an average of 16.50 in the three ODIs before making 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.

“Almighty Allah is bestowing him with all the respect he deserves,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

