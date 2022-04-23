Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary pace ace Shoaib Akhtar said Babar Azam has become the superman of Pakistan cricket.

Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world in all three formats and was in fantastic form throughout the recent series against Australia.

In the three-Test series, he accumulated 390 runs, which included a career-best score of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Given how well the 27-year-old has been doing and the way he leads from the front, Akhtar pointed out that many children want to emulate the success Azam has achieved.

“[Gallant] effort by Babar Azam, he is the superman after which children want to start playing cricket,” the Rawalpindi Express said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Allah bestowing him with the respect he deserves, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player who has won the hearts of everyone

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39870 ( 12.52 % ) Babar Azam 242515 ( 76.14 % ) Steve Smith 6172 ( 1.94 % ) Ben Stokes 7621 ( 2.39 % ) Kane Williamson 13119 ( 4.12 % ) Joe Root 1119 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2093 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 789 ( 0.25 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 569 ( 0.18 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1066 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1001 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 662 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1925 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...