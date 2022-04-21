Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan firmly believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world right now across all three formats.

Vaughan’s comments come after Azam was in magnificent form in the recent series against Australia.

He kicked off his sublime campaign with 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

In the three-match ODI series that followed, Azam accumulated 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he scored 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2022

“Without question I think Babar Azam is the best all round batter in the world right now… Brilliant across all the formats,” Vaughan said on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but bounced back to claim the ODI series 2-1. However, they failed to end on a high as they lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

