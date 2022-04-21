Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Shahid Afridi said iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar achieved so many great things and was a match-winner for Pakistan.
Akhtar featured in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
The 46-year-old also represented Pakistan in 15 T20 Internationals and picked up 19 wickets at an average of 22.73.
The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
“He was a match-winner and he has achieved great things for Pakistan,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
