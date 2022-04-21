Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shahid Afridi said he has seen many fast bowlers come and go, but Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar wrecked batsmen with his strength and bravery.

Akhtar is admired all over the world for his blistering pace and currently holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in an international match at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph), which occurred during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“I’ve played across eras, I’ve seen many fast bowlers, but Shoaib Akhtar’s strength, his bravery has wrecked batsmen over,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Akhtar featured in 46 Tests, where he picked up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and snapped up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

The 46-year-old also took 19 wickets in 15 T20 Internationals at an average of 22.73.

