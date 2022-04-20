Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said it is impossible to describe legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in one word.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“You can’t describe him in one word, he is a whole book,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

