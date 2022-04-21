Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said batsmen used to be under so much pressure when they faced Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar troubled batsmen all over the world with his searing pace as he was able to bowl over 160 kph.

In fact, he holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“The batsmen used to be under so much pressure while facing him,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Akhtar played 46 Tests and claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also represented his country in 163 ODIs and took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

In regards to T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He wrecked batsmen, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan bowler with superb strength and bravery

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24396 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2544 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7843 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36565 ( 28.34 % ) Imran Khan 24842 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2870 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2427 ( 1.88 % ) Hanif Mohammad 452 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4815 ( 3.73 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2639 ( 2.05 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7680 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9156 ( 7.1 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 991 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1787 ( 1.39 % )

Like this: Like Loading...