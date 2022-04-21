Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said batsmen used to be under so much pressure when they faced Shoaib Akhtar.
Akhtar troubled batsmen all over the world with his searing pace as he was able to bowl over 160 kph.
In fact, he holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
“The batsmen used to be under so much pressure while facing him,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Akhtar played 46 Tests and claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also represented his country in 163 ODIs and took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
In regards to T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He wrecked batsmen, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan bowler with superb strength and bravery