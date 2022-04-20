Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said he prays to Allah that opener Abdullah Shafique has a long and successful career.
Shafique has shown incredible promise in international career thus far and was Pakistan’s standout batsman in the recent Test series against Australia.
The 22-year-old topped the run-scoring list for Pakistan batsmen in the three-Test series as he amassed 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.
“I pray to Allah that his career span is long,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but hit back to win the ODI series 2-1. However, they lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.
