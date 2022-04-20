Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said he prays to Allah that opener Abdullah Shafique has a long and successful career.

Shafique has shown incredible promise in international career thus far and was Pakistan’s standout batsman in the recent Test series against Australia.

The 22-year-old topped the run-scoring list for Pakistan batsmen in the three-Test series as he amassed 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

“I pray to Allah that his career span is long,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but hit back to win the ODI series 2-1. However, they lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A very talented guy, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player doing very well

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39745 ( 12.57 % ) Babar Azam 240481 ( 76.07 % ) Steve Smith 6163 ( 1.95 % ) Ben Stokes 7605 ( 2.41 % ) Kane Williamson 13099 ( 4.14 % ) Joe Root 1110 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2076 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 781 ( 0.25 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 511 ( 0.16 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1058 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 944 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 653 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1918 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...