A very talented guy, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player doing very well

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said Abdullah Shafique “is a very talented guy”.

His praise for the 22-year-old comes after Shafique was outstanding in the recent three-Test series against Australia.

Shafique accumulated 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two half-centuries, at an average of 79.40.

Yousuf admitted that the youngster is “doing very well” and sees a bright future ahead of him if he can keep performing like this.

“I think the way Abdullah has taken start to his career, he is doing very well and is a very talented guy,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Do the selectors not have confidence in him, Salman Butt on Pakistan player who forced his way back into the team

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39745 ( 12.57 % ) Babar Azam 240482 ( 76.07 % ) Steve Smith 6163 ( 1.95 % ) Ben Stokes 7605 ( 2.41 % ) Kane Williamson 13099 ( 4.14 % ) Joe Root 1110 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2076 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 781 ( 0.25 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 511 ( 0.16 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1058 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 944 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 653 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1918 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...