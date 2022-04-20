A very talented guy, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player doing very well

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said Abdullah Shafique “is a very talented guy”.
His praise for the 22-year-old comes after Shafique was outstanding in the recent three-Test series against Australia.
Shafique accumulated 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two half-centuries, at an average of 79.40.
Yousuf admitted that the youngster is “doing very well” and sees a bright future ahead of him if he can keep performing like this.
“I think the way Abdullah has taken start to his career, he is doing very well and is a very talented guy,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
