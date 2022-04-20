His own hard work has resulted in his success, Mohammad Yousuf on 22-year-old Pakistan player who dominated Australia

Posted on by
Mohammad Yousuf said Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique's hard work has resulted in his success

Mohammad Yousuf: “I think it’s his own hard work”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said Abdullah Shafique’s own hard work has resulted in all the success he has enjoyed as of late.

Shafique dominated in the three-Test series against Australia, even though the Baggy Greens won 1-0.

The 22-year-old showed incredible promise throughout the series as he scored 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two half-centuries, at an average of 79.40.

“I think it’s his own hard work,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique did not feature in the limited overs series, in which Pakistan won the ODIs 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pray to Allah he has a long career, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan youngster he sees great potential in

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply