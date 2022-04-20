Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said Abdullah Shafique’s own hard work has resulted in all the success he has enjoyed as of late.

Shafique dominated in the three-Test series against Australia, even though the Baggy Greens won 1-0.

The 22-year-old showed incredible promise throughout the series as he scored 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two half-centuries, at an average of 79.40.

“I think it’s his own hard work,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique did not feature in the limited overs series, in which Pakistan won the ODIs 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pray to Allah he has a long career, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan youngster he sees great potential in

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39745 ( 12.57 % ) Babar Azam 240482 ( 76.07 % ) Steve Smith 6163 ( 1.95 % ) Ben Stokes 7605 ( 2.41 % ) Kane Williamson 13099 ( 4.14 % ) Joe Root 1110 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2076 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 781 ( 0.25 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 511 ( 0.16 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1058 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 945 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 653 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1918 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...