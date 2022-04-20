Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said Abdullah Shafique’s own hard work has resulted in all the success he has enjoyed as of late.
Shafique dominated in the three-Test series against Australia, even though the Baggy Greens won 1-0.
The 22-year-old showed incredible promise throughout the series as he scored 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two half-centuries, at an average of 79.40.
“I think it’s his own hard work,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Shafique did not feature in the limited overs series, in which Pakistan won the ODIs 2-1, but lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Pray to Allah he has a long career, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan youngster he sees great potential in