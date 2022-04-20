Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he fully believes that spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan have performed well since being called up to the Test team.
The duo have become Pakistan’s go-to spinners in the longest format and both featured in the three-Test series against Australia.
Nauman took nine wickets at an average of 42.22, while Sajid claimed four wickets at an average of 119.25.
While some people may not find these figures impressive, Azam defended the duo, who have only been in the Test side for a short while.
“Our spinners Sajid and Nauman, they have performed,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
