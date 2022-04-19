Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has questioned if the national selectors have confidence in opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

He noted that Imam has been around the national team since 2019, but has predominantly been featuring in ODIs until he was given a chance to play in the recent Test series against Australia.

Imam was unstoppable in the Test series as he scored 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He continued to shine in the three-match ODI series that followed as he accumulated 298 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149.

“Imam is in the team since 2019. It’s 2022 now. You don’t have confidence in him?” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

