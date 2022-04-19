Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has questioned if the national selectors have confidence in opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.
He noted that Imam has been around the national team since 2019, but has predominantly been featuring in ODIs until he was given a chance to play in the recent Test series against Australia.
Imam was unstoppable in the Test series as he scored 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.
He continued to shine in the three-match ODI series that followed as he accumulated 298 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149.
“Imam is in the team since 2019. It’s 2022 now. You don’t have confidence in him?” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Every time I fail, I get trolled, Pakistan batsman called parchi insists he will create his own legacy