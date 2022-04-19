Worked with Misbah-ul-Haq behind the scenes, Pakistan batsman says it has helped him a lot

Posted on by
Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique said he worked with Misbah-ul-Haq behind the scenes

Abdullah Shafique: “I worked with Misbah-ul-Haq behind the scenes and that is helping me a lot in my game”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique said he worked with former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq behind the scenes and it has helped him a lot.

His comments come after he was one of the standout performers for Pakistan in the recent three-Test series against Australia.

The 22-year-old amassed 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

“I didn’t think much about the uncontrollable as I was doing my hard work off the field. I worked with Misbah-ul-Haq behind the scenes and that is helping me a lot in my game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but hit back to win the ODI series 2-1. However, they lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Glad I did it against a lethal bowling attack, Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique reflects on special achievement

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply