Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq said he doesn’t care if his critics keep talking about him as his main focus is to keep performing.
Imam is coming off a fantastic campaign against Australia, where he was on fire in both the Test and ODI series.
In the three Tests, he scored 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.
He followed that up with 298 runs in the three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149.
“I don’t care what people say here and there, and never lose heart,” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “I want to take challenges and excel.”
Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but won the ODI series 2-1. They concluded the series on a low as they lost the one-off T20 International by three wickets.
