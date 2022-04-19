Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq said every time he fails to perform, people start trolling and criticising him.
Imam’s comments come after he had a stellar series against Australia as he starred in both the Tests and ODIs.
He amassed 370 runs in the three-Test series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.
As for the three ODIs, he accumulated 298 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149.
“Every time I failed they started trolling me but I have a resolve that I will answer them with my bat, with my runs,” Imam, who has been called parchi a lot in the past since Inzamam-ul-Haq is his uncle, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
“I want to make my own name.”
