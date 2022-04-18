Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said the Pakistan duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali “batted beautifully” in the recent series.
Imam scored 370 runs in the three Tests, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.
As for Azhar, he made 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.
“I think they batted beautifully, Azhar and Imam-ul-Haq,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Imam went on to play in the three-match ODI series and was absolutely brilliant as he accumulated 298 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.
