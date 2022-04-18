They batted beautifully, Marnus Labuschagne on two Pakistan players who piled on the runs against Australia

Posted on by
Marnus Labuschagne said Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali batted beautifully

Marnus Labuschagne: “I think they batted beautifully, Azhar and Imam-ul-Haq”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said the Pakistan duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali “batted beautifully” in the recent series.

Imam scored 370 runs in the three Tests, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

As for Azhar, he made 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.

“I think they batted beautifully, Azhar and Imam-ul-Haq,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Imam went on to play in the three-match ODI series and was absolutely brilliant as he accumulated 298 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Knew I would make my opportunity count, Pakistan player who had been 12th man for 18 months says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply