Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he knew he would make his opportunity count when given the chance to play in the Test series against Australia.

The 26-year-old, who is the nephew of former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, was in sparkling form in the three Tests as he accumulated 370 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

He didn’t stop there as he gave the Pakistan fans plenty more to cheer about in the three-match ODI series as he scored 298 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

However, he didn’t play in the one-off T20 International, which the men in green lost by three wickets.

“I want to mention the camp we had in Karachi. It was very helpful. I played [my] last Test against Australia in Australia, then I got injured in New Zealand and was 12th Man for [the] last one-and-a-half years,” Imam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“I cannot explain how I’m feeling right now. It’s just a process. I was working hard for the last one-and-a-half years to get back into the Test side. I had belief that if I got an opportunity I would make it count.”

