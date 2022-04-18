Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said Pakistan batsmen Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali “didn’t give us anything” in the recent three-Test series.
Even though Australia won the series 1-0, Imam and Azhar made the Australian bowlers toil by scoring plenty of runs.
Imam made 370 runs in the three Tests, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.
Azhar, meanwhile, accumulated 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.
“They didn’t give us anything,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Imam also featured in the three-match ODI series and continued to be in red-hot form as he amassed 298 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.
