Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said Pakistan batsmen Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali “didn’t give us anything” in the recent three-Test series.

Even though Australia won the series 1-0, Imam and Azhar made the Australian bowlers toil by scoring plenty of runs.

Imam made 370 runs in the three Tests, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

Azhar, meanwhile, accumulated 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.

“They didn’t give us anything,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Imam also featured in the three-match ODI series and continued to be in red-hot form as he amassed 298 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

