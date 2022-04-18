Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has revealed that he set up Australia opener David Warner to fall into his trap in the recently concluded Test series.

Sajid clean bowled Warner for 68 in the first Test in Rawalpindi and noted that he kept utilising the fuller ball after realising that the explosive top order batsman “goes back” to play such deliveries.

“The wicket of Warner, I set him up. He goes back to full balls and I kept on going fuller and fuller. He made a mistake and I got the wicket. I am satisfied with my performance,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Overall, the 28-year-old finished with four wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 119.25.

Australia won the Test series 1-0, but Pakistan bounced back by claiming the ODI series 2-1. However, Australia finished the series on a high by winning the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

