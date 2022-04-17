Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald noted that the Pakistan batting trio of Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali only made a few errors in the series against Australia.

McDonald, who stood in as head coach for the recently concluded series before being appointed to the position permanently, applauded the three batsmen for the discipline they showed when at the crease.

Shafique amassed 397 runs in the three-Test series, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

Imam scored 370 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

As for Azhar, he made 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.

“They made few errors but were very disciplined,” McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique and Azhar didn’t play the limited overs series that followed the Tests, but Imam was on fire in the ODI series as he scored 298 runs in three matches, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

He didn’t feature in the one-off T20 International, which Australia won by three wickets.

