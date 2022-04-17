Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq faced up against Australia spinner Nathan Lyon in the recent Test series and admitted that the 34-year-old is a “quality bowler”.
Lyon played an instrumental role in helping Australia clinch the three-Test series 1-0 as he took a five-for on the final day of the third Test in Lahore.
Overall, he was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 44.91. Australia captain Pat Cummins was the other bowler who took 12 wickets.
“Lyon is a very quality bowler,” Imam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Imam was in fantastic form in the Test series as he amassed 370 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.
He followed that up with 298 runs in three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.
However, he didn’t play the one-off T20 International, which Australia won by three wickets.
