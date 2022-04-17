Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Newly-appointed Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has applauded Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali for the way they batted in Pakistan’s recent series against Australia.

McDonald, who was Australia’s stand-in head coach for that series before being given the job on a full-time basis, and was really impressed with the way the trio performed.

Shafique scored 397 runs in the three-Test series, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

Imam made 370 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

As for Azhar, he amassed 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.

“I think you’ve also got to give credit to the way that Imam, Shafique and Azhar Ali batted,” McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique and Azhar didn’t feature in the limited overs series, but Imam continued to remain red-hot in the ODI series as he accumulated 298 runs in three matches, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

He didn’t play the one-off T20 International, which Australia won by three wickets.

