Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq said he had planned to put Australia spinner Nathan Lyon “on [the] back foot” in the Test series.

He noted that in order to throw Lyon off guard, he decided to charge him and hit him over the top.

Imam had a lot of success in the three-Test series as he amassed 370 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

Lyon, meanwhile, was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 44.91.

“That is my go-to shot (charging to go over the top) and the idea was to put him on [the] back foot,” Imam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The 26-year-old was virtually unstoppable in the three-match ODI series that followed the Tests as he scored 298 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

He didn’t feature in the one-off T20 International, which Australia won by three wickets.

