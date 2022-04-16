Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has praised Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam for their “good batting form”.

Rizwan was in solid form during the series against Australia as he scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

As for Fawad, he wasn’t at his usual best in the series and was restricted to 33 runs at an average of 8.25.

Fawad wasn’t picked for the limited overs series, but Rizwan made 33 runs in three matches at an average of 16.50.

He then scored 23 runs in the one-off T20 International, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

“Fawad Alam and [Mohammad] Rizwan in good batting form,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam also made his presence felt with the bat during the series as he accumulated 390 runs in the Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He went on to hit 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He wrapped up the series with a knock of 66, which came off 46 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in the T20 International.

