Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey recalled how Australia batsman Nick Larkin was incredibly impressed when he first faced Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf in the nets.

Rauf was called up to bowl to the Stars batsmen in 2019 and instantly made an impact.

He has since become a fan favourite of the Stars and has been one of their top wicket-takers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“The first time I actually laid eyes on him was when he came to the MCG nets. We were in desperate need of a fast bowler,” Hussey was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“I said, ‘Just go easy on the boys today, just get through whatever you need to today and we’ll have a bigger session tomorrow’. He’d been on a plane (from Hobart that day).

“He stormed in. Nick Larkin was batting against him and he came out (from the nets) – and Nick is one of the most courageous batters going around – and he said, ‘Mate, you’ve got a good one here ‘.”

Rauf recently played in the limited overs series against Australia and took five wickets in the three-match ODI series at an average of 28.

He also featured in the one-off T20 International and finished with figures of 1-35 off 3.1 overs.

